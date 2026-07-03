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Sports

Shareef O'Neal Shuts Down 'Sick' Twitter Troll Who Blamed Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest on Him

Back in 2018, O'Neal underwent open-heart surgery before his freshman season at UCLA.

Brad Callas1088 days ago
Crime scene
Life

Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Confesses to Cooking Victim’s Heart With Potatoes

An Oklahoma man accused of murdering three people confessed to cooking one victim’s heart in a skillet with potatoes, according to law enforcement.

Alex Galbraith1969 days ago

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