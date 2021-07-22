24-year-old Oklahoma man Juan Miranda-Jara has been arrested and charged with rape after he brought a pregnant 12-year-old to a hospital.

On July 14, the Tulsa Police Department were alerted to a potential rape after he brought the minor to a Tulsa-area hospital when she was due to give birth. When officers arrived at the scene, Miranda-Jara said that he was in a relationship with the 12-year-old girl and had been since October 2020. “They walked in just like any other couple would be excited to deliver their newborn child," said TPD officer Danny Bean in a conversation with Fox 23.

Officers from the police department beleive that Miranda-Jara was expecting to go home as a father that day, and didn’t appear to believe he had engaged in anything illegal. “We don’t get this kind of call every day,” added Bean. “It certainly was a surprise for everyone involved.”

"The victim was at the hospital and was in labor delivering his child at the time," the Tulsa Police Department's statement reads. "Miranda-Jara admitted that he is the biological father of the 12-year-old's baby."