Police have indicated that an Ohio family of four found dead on Father’s Day was killed in a murder-suicide, with the husband and wife and two children all dying after being shot.

The New York Post reports that 47-year-old Nicholas Mavrakis III, 37-year-old Lesley Mavrakis, 13-year-old Ace Mavrakis, and 5-year-old Pippa Mavrakis were discovered dead in their Jackson Township, Ohio home on Sunday (June 20). A relative of Lesley reportedly called officers to do a welfare check after no one answered the door when she visited. “I know her husband has like PTSD from the military and he’s been having problems," they added, per the Repository. A neighbor of the family also said that Nicholas had been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, serving for the U.S. Army from 1993 to 2013.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police have confirmed. A statement from the Jackson Local School District called 13-year-old Ace “well-liked by faculty and staff.” Pippa, meanwhile, was due to start kindergarten this August, the school district revealed.

“Upon arrival officers located four deceased family members,” the Jackson Township Police Department confirmed in a statement shared on Facebook. “This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly. At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident. The Jackson Township Detective Bureau, along with the Coroner’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating this as a triple homicide, suicide.”