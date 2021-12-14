Police are on the lookout for a man caught on video striking a woman in the face after she called him out for taking photos of other women.

As reported by TMZ and WABC, the incident occurred on Friday at 12:10 p.m. on a southbound Brooklyn R-train after the woman took a photo of the man in question and refused to delete it.

After a brief moment of confrontation where the man can be heard yelling “it’s none of your business,” he slapped the woman, who shouted and reportedly exited at Court Street station.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that shortly after the slap, a passenger reported the incident to NYPD officials. The victim refused medical attention, and reportedly had her glasses broken in the assault. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the assailant.

The New York City subway can be an unpredictable place. Bradley Cooper opened up in November about a time he was held up at knifepoint while in transit.

“It was pretty insane,” Cooper said to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. “I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down.” Cooper apparently chased the guy down as he fled out of a subway terminal, and snapped a few photos of him before reporting it to police. “I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter. It was crazy,” Cooper said.

Check out a video of the incident above.