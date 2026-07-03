Latest Stories
Man Arrested at Mar-A-Lago Allegedly Wanted to Marry Donald Trump’s 18-Year Old Granddaughter
The suspect reportedly told officers he was there to "spread the gospel" to the president.
Jay Pharoah Calls Diddy a ‘Cheek Clapper’ When Recalling the Time His Lawyer Tried to Sign Him
The comedian said the music mogul "gave him creep vibes" when asked about any personal experiences he had with Diddy.
Man Accused of Terrorizing Neighbors by Defacating in Public, Hurling Racial Slurs While Nude
Despite numerous calls to police, tenants of a Santa Monica apartment complex say they endure harassment and threats from their neighbor.
Weirdo in Gingerbread Man Costume Filmed Trying to Enter Terrified People’s Homes
Multiple homeowners in Arlington, Virginia witnessed the creepy individual trying to enter their residences.
Sex Offender Accused of Sniffing Women at California Barnes and Noble Arrested Again
A repeat offender who went viral on TikTok for sniffing women at a Burbank Barnes and Noble has been arrested again, this time for a different offense.
'Peeping Tom' Who Was Looking Through Window Fatally Shot by Woman
A man accused of being a "peeping Tom" was shot and killed outside a woman's home in north Houston on Friday night, according to law enforcement.
Landlord Arrested After Hidden Camera Caught Him Sniffing Tenant's Underwear
A landlord in East Haven was arrested after he was caught breaking into his tenant's apartment and going through her and her daughter's underwear.
Man Arrested at Kylie Jenner's Home After Refusing to Leave Until He Professed His Love
A man was arrested outside Kylie Jenner’s home when police arrived on the scene and refused to leave until he could profess his undying love for her.
Florist Accused of Spying on Woman By Putting Hidden Camera in Floral Arrangement
Following an investigation, a Pennsylvania florist has been accused of putting a hidden camera in a floral arrangement so that he could spy on a woman.
TikTok Users Warn of People Editing #SilhouetteChallenge Posts to Remove Filter
People online are posting various tutorials on YouTube that share editing tricks in order to strip the effects of the filter, revealing the user's body.
#PennywiseSmileChallenge Has 'It' Fans Attempting Bill Skarsgård's Creepy Grin
Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård stopped by Colbert to give a tutorial on how to pull off his insanely creepy smile, and now 'It' fans are inspired.
Creepy Texts Sent to Woman From Man She Met Only Once Are Giving Off 'You' Vibes
A man sent a series of texts to a woman he met once on a train, even though she never gave him her number.
Houston Cop Caught Sneaking Pics of Woman's Butt at Drake Concert
At the Houston stop on Drake and Migos' current tour, a policer officer was caught taking photos of a woman's butt.
Noted Teen Creeper James Franco Called Out After Winning Golden Globe
Remember that one time Franco slid into a 17-year-old's DMs?
Nelly Breaks Silence Following Rape Accusation: 'I Am Completely Innocent'
Nelly was released Saturday without being charged on the rape allegations made against him.
Draft of Washington Post Column Claimed Trump Once Said He Was Sexually Attracted to 13-Year-Old Daughter
A draft of a Washington Post column claimed Donald Trump once said he was "sexually attracted" to his daughter Ivanka when she was 13.
MIT Researchers Made A Nightmare Machine That Uses Artificial Intelligence to Freak Us Out
Researchers at MIT created a "Nightmare Machine" that uses artificial intelligence to tranform normal photos into terrifying nightmares.
Former Arkansas Judge Reportedly Gave Lighter Sentences in Exchange for Nudes and Sexual Favors
A former Arkansas judge who allegedly exchanged more lenient sentences for nude pictures and sexual favors has been indicted.