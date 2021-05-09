A teacher was caught in late September performing an “inappropriate sexual act” in the middle of a Zoom class with her students, New York Post reports.

Amanda K. Fletcher, a Spanish instructor for Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science, and Engineering, was reassigned in October following a Special Commissioner of Investigation report which stated that she “appeared to suck the nipple of an unidentified topless male,” while “gyrating” or “rocking back and forth.”

After removing her mouth from the man’s chest, Fletcher reportedly acted as if nothing happened, and pressed forward on a worksheet. She was also seen eating spaghetti while the same shirtless man sat behind her. As part of the SCI investigation, videos of the incident shared by her students were reviewed, however, Fletcher declined to be interviewed by investigators and refused to respond to messages.

Danielle Filson, spokesperson for the Department of Education, condemned Fletcher’s behavior, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” Filson also urged teachers to “exclude non-classroom participants from appearing” during classes, and suggested that they shouldn’t engage in “eating or snacking; smoking, vaping or in any other way using tobacco; and any other activities that might prevent an educator from maintaining total focus on the classroom.”

Fletcher, who is still on payroll and made $105,588 last year, couldn’t provide an legitimate explanation for her conduct. The DOE vows to “pursue disciplinary action” against the teacher, while the SCI suggested that the school improve their teacher training on “appropriate and acceptable behavior while interacting remotely with students.”