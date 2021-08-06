A school board meeting in North Carolina’s Buncombe County turned hostile after unruly protestors showed up to object the school’s new mask mandate.

The Buncombe County Schools Board of Education passed the motion Thursday morning in a 4-2 vote, stipulating that face coverings be required for all unvaccinated staff and student in grades K-13 inside school buildings.

The meeting was interrupted by a group of protestors opposing the decision, with many commentators calling for the board to revote on the measure. North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn was among the 33 people who took to the podium to voice their concerns.

“You have muzzled (parents’) voices just as you have muzzled our children,” Cawthorn told board members. “You passed this mask mandate without input from those who hold you accountable because you knew it was wrong. You knew it would never withstand the scrutiny of the public. I’ve witnessed swampy backdoor tactics from corrupt bureaucrats in Washington D.C., but what you have done here puts that all to shame.”

According to the district, students and staff can opt out of wearing a mask if they voluntarily show proof of vaccination.

“The single one constant that we face as educators in our schools regarding the COVID-19 response was change,” BCS Superintendent Tony Baldwin said. “So once again, regardless of the decisions we make to start the school, the potential to change is there.”

Asheville Citizen Times reports board members will revisit the mask mandate as case numbers increase and decrease in Buncombe County.