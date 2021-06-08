NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is speaking out about the deadly attack in which, according to police, a family was targeted for being Muslim.

On Sunday evening in London, Ontario, a 20-year-old man struck a family with his truck, killing four people and injuring a 9-year-old.

“Some people say, ‘This is not our Canada.’ The reality is that this IS our Canada, these horrible acts of Islamophobia keep happening. A family going for a walk was killed in a terrorist attack,” Singh tweeted. “Things MUST change.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly condemned the attack as an “act of terrorism” and “Islamophobia.”

In the House of Commons on June 8, Singh gave a powerful and emotional speech about the tragedy.

“Muslims are not safe in this country. And Muslims wonder… how many more lives will it take? How many more families will be mauled? Mauled down in the street? How many more families will be killed before we do something?” Singh grieved.

Singh also tweeted he would join the family on a vigil in on Tuesday evening. The event is set to take place at the London Muslim Mosque, which the victims attended.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will also be attending the vigil and noted that government events would be cancelled for the day “to help give the family and community the space they need to grieve this devastating loss of life.”