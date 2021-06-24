A teacher was arrested this month on charges in connection with his alleged production of child pornography and extortion of minors in Muscatine, Iowa.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that 44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead, a teacher and coach, “posed as a teenage boy online” and obtained nude photos of a 16-year-old girl. After obtaining those photos, per the DOJ’s news release, Craghead allegedly created another fake identity and demanded additional images. Craghead also allegedly threatened to share the images he already had with her friends and family if she didn’t meet his demands. This alleged extortion continued for several months.

The 16-year-old alleged victim’s cousin then tried to help, at which point Craghead is accused by prosecutors of threatening the second alleged victim in a similar manner, resulting in Craghead demanding and receiving sexually explicit videos.