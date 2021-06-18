A Mississippi man had to spend 24 hours in a local Waffle House after coming in last place in his football fantasy league.

Lee Sanderlin arrived at the Brandon, Mississippi eatery on Thursday. While his sentence was 24 hours, every waffle he ate reduced an hour from his punishment. He was ultimately able to eat nine waffles, only having to sit in the restaurant for 15 hours.

The 25-year-old—who is also an investigative reporter with The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson—live-tweeted his way through the nine waffles, eating his first two within the first hour he was there. But he quickly felt the effects of the waffles, syrup, and butter on his stomach, writing at 4:24 p.m., “Already my stomach is rumbling. Gonna be a long one.”

Almost three hours later, he ate his fifth helping, having already consumed 2,000 calories in just waffles at this point, according to Waffle House’s nutritional menu.

Later, at 12:25 a.m., as he ate his seventh waffle, he wrote, “Full of waffles but devoid of life.”

He entertained himself with books, magazines, podcasts, and crosswords to help him through the early morning hours

At some point during his journey, he shared his fantasy football league roster, which apparently couldn’t have been great since he found himself in last place. A Twitter user following Sanderlin’s tweetstorm also confirmed this by replying, “This roster sucks.”

Sanderlin finally finished his task at 6:37 a.m. “The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”