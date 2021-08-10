Masked men who say they represent one of the most powerful drug cartels in Mexico have circulated a video containing a threat to kill a national TV news anchor because of perceived unfair coverage, according to ABC News.

The clip, which circulated around on Monday, shows heavily armed men in masks surrounding a man who claims to be delivering a message from Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. It is not known if the person actually reading the statement is Oseguera, who also goes by the alias “El Mencho.”

The statement contains a complaint that Milenio Television, reported to be a nationally-available cable news station that’s associated with a major newspaper, was showing favoritism towards supposed self-defense groups doing battle with the Jalisco cartel.

An anchor for Milenio, Azucena Uresti, was specifically named in the death threat.

The figure in the footage also alleges that the vigilante groups the cartel thinks is getting too flattering of coverage are, in fact, drug traffickers.

The cartel rep goes on to say that he does not want to limit freedom of expression, but that he wants even coverage.

A tweet sent out by a spokesman for the country’s president said that “necessary measures to protect threatened journalists and news outlets” will be taken by the Mexican government.

The non-profit organization The Committee to Protect Journalists believes Mexico to be the deadliest country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere.