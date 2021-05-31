A Reddit user who goes by u/gastonmcwhinnie put the city of Lakewood, California on high alert after an alarming post where he threatened to shoot “every minority in sight” went viral, TMZ reports.

The Lakewood Sheriff’s Station informed CBS Los Angeles that an investigation was launched, and that they are aware of the post as well as the person behind it. The individual, who identifies himself as Gaston Aaron McWhinnie, provides his home address in the post, along with a few sentences regarding his personal life.

“I don’t have a job and there’s not much meaning to my life. There is only one thing that I’m certain of; I fucking hate minorities,” he wrote. “It’s weird since I’m black myself. I don’t understand where the hatred is rooted from; it’s just there.”

Lakewood Council member Todd Rogers issued the following statement via Twitter, calling the threat not credible.

As NBC Los Angeles points out, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Department released a statement backing Rogers’ claim that “they do NOT believe the threat is credible.” Their investigation may have found evidence of a “possible SWATTING incident against the person named in the post,” meaning that the individual identified isn’t considered to be a suspect.

“I don’t see much of a future for myself, and I have an ongoing case, so I think I’m just going to end with a bang,” McWhinnie continued, adding that he plans on going to different parts of Lakewood with AR-15 and Glock 18, a firearm banned in the United States, today for the sole purpose of shooting every minority in sight.

In addition to killing at least 10 minorities, he also wrote that he planned on targeting City Council members. If McWhinnie’s name sounds familiar, it’s because that was the same name provided by the person who initially took to Instagram Live to claim that he was the one who killed Nipsey Hussle.

The man claiming to have killed Nipsey Hussle is Gaston McWhinnie and they got a pic of his mom’s Facebook going around. She’s a teacher in LA. pic.twitter.com/owwSaTzzmd — Monthly Rap Contest (@MonthlyRapCntst) April 1, 2019

Internet sleuths were able to find a Facebook page that included his other social media handles, all of which appear to be either private or non-existent. His page indicates that he went to Lakewood High School.