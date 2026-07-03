Manifesto

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Luigi Mangione and 50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Making Doc on CEO Shooting Suspect: 'I Kinda Like This Killer'

50 Cent announced that he's thinking about making a documentary on Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Trey Alston584 days ago
Suspect Luigi Mangione with curly hair and earbuds stands indoors. Beside him, a crime scene with numbered markers and yellow tape on a sidewalk.
Life

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Had Manifesto: 'These Parasites Had It Coming'

26-year-old Luigi Mangione's three-page, handwritten document reportedly criticized healthcare greed.

Alex Ocho586 days ago
In this photo illustration, the Reddit social networking website seen displayed on a smartphone.
Life

Mass Shooting Threat in Lakewood Deemed Not Credible After Viral Manifesto Sparks Investigation

The Lakewood Sheriff’s Station launched an investigation after a Reddit user threatened to go through different parts of the city and shoot minorities.

Jose Martinez1875 days ago

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