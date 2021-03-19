Yes, more than a year into this shitshow, we still have people who violently refuse to wear a mask.

For the latest example of this, we turn to a Jack in the Box location in League City, Texas. Per a report from CBS News, a shift manager at the fast food restaurant was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday night by a man who was told to wear a mask inside the establishment. In a press conference, League City Chief of Police Gary Ratliff told reporters that officers were first dispatched to the location at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time.

“They found the shift manager leaning against the counter with multiple stab wounds,” Ratliff said. “The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. The suspect was described as a bearded white male, approximately 60 years of age, wearing a red long-sleeve plaid shirt with a green backpack and riding a bicycle with a yellow flag.”

After speaking with multiple drive-thru witnesses and other Jack in the Box employees, as well as reviewing security footage, police determined that the man—later identified as 53-year-old James Schulz—had been informed of the mask policy required to be served inside the restaurant. Schulz, per reports, “belligerently refused” to wear a mask and started threatening to contact an attorney while filming the manager using his phone.

Schulz also claimed the manager who informed him of the mask policy was refusing to serve him because he was homeless. Shortly after, Schulz is said to have ran up behind the manager—who was later taken to a hospital for treatment—and tackled him before stabbing him multiple times.

Authorities later tracked down the suspect’s backpack, bike, and phone in the area. The District Attorney has agreed to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $40,000 bond.

“At this time, we are still searching for the suspect,” Ratliff said on Thursday.

Complex has reached out to reps for both Jack in the Box and the League City Police Department for additional comment.