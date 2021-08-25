A California man is facing charges after breaking into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collecting 620,000 photos in an attempt to steal and share nude images of women.

The Los Angeles Times reports Hao Kuo Chi, 40, of La Puente, California has plead guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer. He faces up to five years in prison for each of the four crimes.

The FBI said it found two Gmail addresses attached to the user names Chi went by during his scam, containing more than 500,000 emails and 4,700 iCloud IDs and passwords. A Dropbox account attached to his email contained an estimated 620,000 images and 9,000 videos.