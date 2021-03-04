So far, around 300 people have been arrested in connection to their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. A majority have been released from custody while their cases continue; however, some still remain jailed.

Daily Beast reports that Richard Barnett, who was photographed with his foot on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office is still behind bars. The 60-year-old appeared in a Washington D.C. court on Thursday, telling the judge “it’s not fair” that he hasn’t been let out yet.

“They’re dragging this out. They’re letting everyone else out,” Barnett yelled during his hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper. “I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair.”

“This is a bunch of crap,” Barnett said. “They can’t keep pushing me out month by month!” he yelled, saying he doesn’t want to be in a D.C. prison for “another month” when others are “already home.”

Following his outburst, his lawyers told the judge they would file a new bail motion, with the judge responding that he would decide Barnett’s release after the filing.

Barnett has been jailed since he was arrested on Jan. 8. He has subsequently been indicted on seven counts, including the felony obstruction of an official proceeding charge. On Jan. 6, after visiting Pelosi’s office, he gave his name to the New York Times and told the reporter that he had taken an envelope from the House Speaker’s desk and left a quarter for it.