An Alabama man was hospitalized this week after being wounded in a shootout with his wife’s secret lover.

According to Fox affiliate WALA, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. Sunday at Frank Reeves home in Creola. Authorities say Frank’s wife, Tracy Reeves, had alerted her husband about a possible intruder, prompting the man to grab his gun. However, the so-called “intruder” turned out to be Michael Amacker, a convicted felon who had been having an affair with Tracy for more than a year.

Police say Amacker was living at the Reeves’ home unbeknownst to Frank, while Tracy allegedly hid him inside a room where she provided him with food and other necessities. The New York Post reports investigators also discovered bottles of urine inside Amacker’s living quarters, suggesting he had been inside the residence for quite some time.

Frank reportedly was wounded in the chest during the incident, and Amacker was shot in the leg. The men were transported to the hospital, and Amacker was later booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Tracy was taken into custody several days later, after she met with investigators while apparently high on drugs. Authorities went on to search her vehicle and ultimately found methenamine. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“It was just a very odd scene to work,” Mobile County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch said about the case. “It’s something that I haven’t seen in 30-plus years.”