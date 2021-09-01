39-year-old Tennessee man Tyson Gilbert has been apprehended by authorities after he cut off and tossed his penis during a police pursuit.

As per local Cookeville station WJLE, Gilbert reportedly cut off his penis and threw it out of the window of his Honda Accord as he attempted to escape law enforcement. It began shortly after he was parked in the way of traffic on a highway, with him speeding off after authorities flagged him down.

"When I pulled up behind him and turned my lights on he took off and refused to stop. He was all over the road the whole time," Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Bobby Johnson said. "He turned off on Old Liberty Road and came to a stop. He opened his door. He was naked and covered in blood. He then shut his door and kept driving."

The chase went through two counties, and at some point Gilbert cut off his genitalia. "The Alexandria Police Department spiked him on Highway 70 as he was going through Alexandria," added trooper Bobby Johnson. "He kept traveling westbound into Wilson County. The THP spiked him in Watertown but he continued westbound. We finally were able to box him in and got him stopped on Highway 70 right before the Interstate at I-40 and took him in custody. He was then transported to Vanderbilt Hospital."