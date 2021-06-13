Looks like we’re going to have to keep our windows up this summer.

A Cincinnati, Ohio man who crashed his car into a pole told police that he did so because a cicada flew through his open window and smacked him in the face, causing him to swerve abruptly, CNN reports.

In a video posted by the Cincinnati police, who reminded followers that the man is OK and has been a “good sport,” the man can be seen sitting on the curb and telling authorities that he was driving fine until the cicada smashed into him. A family driving behind the man told the officer that there were no problems with his driving until he abruptly swerved.

“He’s saying a cicada flew in his face, which honestly, I’m tempted to believe because there’s one stuck in the console of my cruiser,” the officer told the family.

After spending the last 17 years underground, the Brood X cicadas in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic have a few more weeks left on the surface. They’ve also had some run-ins with the White House in recent days, too, so keep your eyes open while they’re still here.