A UK man broke who broke his penis during sex has now lnaded himself a medical first with the only documented case of a vertical penile fracture.

“We present the first documented case of a vertical penile fracture, confirmed on MRI, sustained by a 40-year-old man during sexual intercourse," reads a case study on the incident as published by the British Medical Journal. The 40-year-old man, who remains anonymous for entirely justifable reasons, reportedly “buckled against his partner’s perineum,” aka the region between the anus and genitals.

Penile fractures are reportedly most prevalent among men in their ‘40s, with many reporting a “popping” sensation followed by blunt trauma. Most such fractures, however, don’t happen vertically. He also didn’t report the “popping” sound that most individuals experience when suffering a penile fracture, and he only suffering from moderate swelling. There also wasn’t the typical “rolling” sign in which skin on the penis rolls over a large bruise, and instead of immediately losing his erection, it gradually softened over time.

Typically, doctors don’t request a penile MRI scan following such a fracture, but doctors felt as though an exception should be made for this man’s particular case. “Given the presentation, a penile MRI was deemed appropriate in order to exclude a ruptured dorsal vessel and/or suspensory ligament," the case study reads. "Guided by the MRI, the surgeon was able to target his exploration, confirming that indeed there was a 3 cm vertical tear."