A Kentucky man led police on a crazy car chase after his bright Yellow Ford Mustang was spotted going 143 mph.

According to ABC News, 47-year-old Steven Alford from Roundhill, Kentucky was spotted zooming around at about 12:58 p.m. on Saturday, speeding eastbound on Bluegrass Parkway in a 70 mph zone. However, the only reason the police chase ended when it did was because the suspect merely ran out of gas. Alford’s car petered out, and he was forced to pull over. However, the drama didn’t stop there, as he refused to get out of his car.

“The driver pulled over at the 30 Mile Markers after a lengthy pursuit due to running out of gas,” Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. Once Alford was stopped, he briefly barricaded himself inside the car, which caused the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police to forcibly remove him. Alford was brought down to Nelson County Jail and was charged with speeding. He subsequently was charged with reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, four counts of wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper passing, resisting arrest, license plate not eligible, and driving too fast for conditions.

The Nelson Count Sheriffs' Office are also still looking for witnesses who could recall if they saw Alford driving, and they asked potential witnesses who passed by Alford and his Yellow Mustang to call the Nelson County Dispatch number at 508-348-3211.

Maybe he should just slow down next time.