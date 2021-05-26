A pair of Los Angeles radio hosts landed in hot water this week after performing a racially insensitive skit on air.

KFI-AM radio host Tim Conway Jr. and his executive producer, Sheron Bellio, have been suspended a week without pay for an anti-Asian skit they performed on May 3, according to Deadline.

In the five-minute skit, Conway pretended to interview Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of local sports radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs. Bellio impersonated Sakamoto in a stereotypical Japanese accent, even though the real Sakamoto does not speak with an accent. After pressure from Guy Aoki, founding president of the Media Action Network for Asian Americans, KFI-AM’s parent company, iHeartMedia, decided to suspend the two hosts this week. They wil return to their show on Tuesday, June 1.

Conway and Bellio issued on-air apologies Friday night.

“On May 3rd during our show, I did an impression in which I perpetuated stereotypes of Asian Americans, only adding to an already difficult time for many,” Bellio said. “I want to sincerely apologize for my actions that have offended and hurt listeners & anyone in the Asian American/Pacific Islander community. I am deeply sorry that my failed attempt at humor was insensitive and I feel horrible about that. My words tonight will never convey the shame that I’m feeling because of my actions and I just – I really want to apologize.”

“We believe it’s important to take this time to recognize the issue of hate crimes against Asians that have significantly increased over the last few months,” Conway added. “In fact, these crimes have doubled in the last month. And over the last year and a half, Asian Americans across this country including in our very own Southland communities, have endured despicable and sickening acts of hate & violence, fearing for their safety and the safety of their families.”

You can hear the KFI-AM skit in question below.