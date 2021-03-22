Getting vaccinated is its own reward, in that doing so helps bring us all one (giant) step closer to inching our way toward semi-normalcy after more than a year in the pandemic trenches. But not only will getting a COVID-19 vaccine ensure you’re distinguished as someone who remained steadfast in the face of widespread anti-vaxxer misinformation on Facebook and beyond, diving into some sweet inoculation will also give you access to free doughnuts.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced its decision to offer anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card a free original glazed doughnut.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in an emailed statement to Complex.

Image via Krispy Kreme

Guests who show their COVID-19 vaccination at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will receive one doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day” through the rest of the year.

The free doughnuttery campaign will also see the brand providing their products to select vaccination centers throughout the U.S., as well as the implementation of a paid time off option for employees who get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, President Biden directed states, Tribes, and territories to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1. As part of this strategy, Americans can expect the launching of a federally-backed website focused on finding vaccines by location.