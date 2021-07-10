A drive-by shooting outside California’s Knott’s Berry Farm theme park Friday night left at least one person wounded and three others hospitalized.

KTLA reports gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. outside the front gate of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Officials transported one gunshot victim to a hospital. Three other people were also treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital.

“We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott’s Berry Farm,” the park said in a social media post. “A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park’s gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated.”

A teenager named Jayden told KTLA it was his friend who was shot by a man who began firing at people as they were exiting the park. “I just ran, because I wasn’t trying to get shot,” he said.