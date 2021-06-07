An investigation has been launched into a shooting early Sunday morning in Florida that left three dead and six others injured, WPLG reports.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. as people were starting to leave a graduation party in Kendall. A dark Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry pulled into the parking lot of a strip mall, and someone inside one of the vehicles started to open fire.



Among those killed was correctional officer Tyleisha Taylor, who had been working for the Miami-Dade Correctional Institute since January 2020. The other two were in one of the cars involved in the shooting. Their vehicle crashed into a wall near the Miami-Dade County College Kendall Campus after they attempted to flee the scene. A firearm was also found inside the car.

The five people injured were able to take themselves to a nearby hospital.

An admittedly “horrified” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stressed the need to “end this cycle of violence” that has occurred in recent weeks. “I’m fully committed to making sure Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources they need to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedy by getting violent criminals off the street,” Cava said, per NPR.

Her remarks overlapped those of Ramirez, who said, “Every weekend, it’s the same thing. We have to band together. There’s a lot of work to do. We have to come together as a community and make this stop.”

Both of their messages target the alarming issue of mass shootings in the state. Last weekend, two people were fatally shot and over 20 others were wounded when three people shot up a banquet hall. That incident came less than 48 hours after an incident in Wynwood described as a “war zone” resulted in one death and six injured.