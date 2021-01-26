Twitter is investigating after Kellyanne Conway, a once-prominent member of the Trump administration, was alleged to have shared an explicit photo of her 16-year-old daughter on Monday.

The investigation was confirmed in a Variety report published Tuesday. Per that report, Kellyanne Conway shared a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia Conway using Twitter's recently launched Fleets feature. Conway's account, @KellyannePolls, remained live at the time of this writing. Complex has reached out to Twitter for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

In since-removed TikTok videos, Claudia addressed the photo after being informed by followers of its existence.

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

"Apparently, that's real," she said in one clip, which was recorded and shared by others to Twitter. "And so, here's what I guess happened. The picture's from months ago and I'm assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she's taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, um, Kellyanne, you're going to fucking jail."

The latest news follows reports of a police welfare check on the Conway home, as well as word that Claudia Conway was seeking emancipation due to "years of childhood trauma and abuse."

People are again expressing disgust at Kellyanne Conway and support for Claudia, with many calling for action from Twitter in response to the photo concerns.