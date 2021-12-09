On the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the eponymous podcast host said that he’d be “down” for a Verzuz against Gillie Da Kid of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Gillie recently challenged Budden to a rap battle on his podcast, and he even suggested it would be a cakewalk. “You put me and Joe in a fucking rap battle, I’d sweep Joe fucking Budden under the fucking rug,” he said. In response, Budden said he’d be up for it even if he thinks neither of them are “big enough” to do a Verzuz.

"Gillie Da Kid, Wallo, Million Dollaz Worth of Game. I'll oblige," he said. "I will. Who knows? Could be right. Gillie, I will do a Verzuz with you, I will. Neither one of us are big enough to ever make it to the Verzuz stage, but I'm cool with that. We could do like a mixtape Verzuz. Leave all the major album joints out. We don't need 'Pump It Up' versus 'Yeah That's Us.' We don't need it."

Both podcast hosts had careers in rap, but have since thrown in the towel for their newer ventures. "[We're] both doing great in podcast land. I'll do a Verzuz with you if you want," he said. "Y'all can get the spot. We can do it in Philly. We can do it wherever you feel most comfortable at. I'm down! That’s my message to Gillie."

Gillie isn’t the first rapper to challenge Budden to a Verzuz battle. In fact, just last month, N.O.R.E. of the Drink Champs podcast said that he would love to do one with Budden. “Joe Budden, y’all better watch out,” he said with a smile on Drink Champs last month. “I’d smoke Joe Budden.” He did later admit that he was “just playing,” though, so it’s unclear how serious he was about the suggestion.

After accepting a potential battle with Gillie, Budden also addressed N.O.R.E.’s comments. “N.O.R.E. … No!” he said, without providing a reason why.