Champ Biden, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s beloved German Shepard, has died at the age of 13.

Biden took to Twitter on Saturday to mourn the loss of his “loving companion.”

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the president wrote in a statement. “Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

Champ, who was purchased from a Pennsylvania breeder, has been with the Bidens since 2008. Then-Vice President Biden purchased the German Shepard as a gift to his wife after Obama won the 2008 presidential election. Champ was welcomed into the family on Christmas Day and named by Biden’s granddaughters.

The Biden family has a younger dog, Major, who recently received more training to help him become more acquainted with living in the White House. Major was previously involved in two biting incidents on White House grounds.