The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Tuesday that at least 28 people had been killed amid Israeli airstrikes in the region, with 10 children among the dead. News of the airstrike deaths comes after days of fighting in the area, with the tensions between Israelis and Palestinians focused on the religious sites of Jerusalem considered sacred by multiple belief systems.

On Sunday, the White House announced that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken by phone with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat “to express the United States’ serious concerns” over violent confrontations in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to the White House, Sullivan urged for a denouncement of violence and expressed “serious concerns” over the removal of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Violent confrontations in Jerusalem have been going on for decades now, though the latest examples have many paying especially close attention. Below, we take a brief look at some of the history behind the vehemently contested region.