Instagram has rolled out a new pronouns feature as part of its commitment to inclusivity.

The Facebook-owned social media platform announced the change via Twitter on Tuesday, confirming it will now allow users to display their preferred pronouns in a dedicated spot on their profiles. Although many people have publicized their pronouns in their bios, this space is currently limited to only 150 characters, which has unfortunately forced some users to edit down what they want to share with the world.

According to the Verge, Instagramers now have the option to display multiple pronouns that next to the username. All one has to do is tap on the Edit Profile link to see the Pronouns option; once you click on the area, you’ll be taken to another page where you can add up to four pronouns, including everything from him and her to they and them. If a user’s preferred pronoun doesn’t come up in the field, they can either type their pronouns in the bios, as previously mentioned, or fill out a form to have a specific pronoun added to the options.

“Instagram has always been a place where users can express and be themselves — and with this latest feature, IG is excited to normalize pronoun usage while promoting a more thoughtful community,” Instagram said in a statement to Pop Sugar.

As of now, the pronouns feature is only available within the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.