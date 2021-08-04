In case you ever wanted a candle that smelled like meatballs (?), look no further.

Ikea announced on Tuesday that it will begin offering a candle called Huvudroll that smells like the Swedish meatballs that are offered in many store locations.

According to USA Today, the meatball candle will be included in Ikea’s “Store in a Box” package that is aimed at recreating some of the sensory experiences customers have when visiting the store. The package will be included in a sweepstake commemorating the 10th anniversary of its U.S. Family Program. The program is a free loyalty service that gives participants special offers and rewards.

Ikea has not revealed what else will be included in the Store in a Box, but guarantee that it will have some of the store’s most iconic and recognizable products. The sweepstakes will kick off on August 6 and run until August 22.

This isn’t the first time uniquely scented candles have hit the market. In February of last year, McDonald’s released a line of six candles that each smelled like the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder, i.e. bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onions, and beef. Yes, even the onions.