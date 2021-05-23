Almost 150 people were arrested Saturday night after a huge birthday party in California went viral on TikTok, BuzzFeed News reports.

Huntington Beach Police Department arrested 121 adults and 28 minors on charges ranging from vandalism to setting off illegal fireworks after an event known as “Adrian’s Kickback” drew an estimated 2,500 attendees. The scene could best be described by one user who posted a series of clips with the caption, “Pure chaos.” People could be seen flooding the streets, jumping and dancing on cars, and so much more.

“The majority of the crowd was just focused on having a good time,” Jeryn Anderson told BuzzFeed News. “We were doing mosh pits, watching people do burnouts, dancing, and running from fireworks.”

Just after 7 p.m., police declared the overwhelmingly large crowd to be an unlawful assembly, and instituted an emergency curfew starting at 11:30 p.m. In an effort to quell the masses, paintballs were reportedly fired, but attendees allegedly responded by throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.

In wake of all the madness that played out at Huntington Beach, we all have the same question: Who is Adrian?

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz was able to speak with Adrian, who said he first posted about the event on Tuesday.

The Adrian’s Kickback hashtag was viewed over 220 million times on TikTok, and included people flying in from out of state to attend what ultimately turned into a can’t-miss event.