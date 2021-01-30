Like clockwork, the once loud and abrasive pro-Trump rioters who stormed the capitol building just a few weeks ago are starting to lose some of their once strong convictions to the failed second-term president.

One participant in the insurrection, the virally pictured shirtless, horned man Jake Angelo, who was later identified and imprisoned after the riot, has now said that he would be willing to testify at Trump's impeachment trial after his hopes of being pardoned were slashed.

According to The Washington Post, the lawyer of shirtless QAnon follower Jake Angeli—whose legal name is Jacob Anthony Chansley—said that his client is offering to testify in Trump's impeachment trial which is set to begin on Feb. 8.

"He has come to the conclusion and been made acutely aware of the fact that what has happened is instead of being the patriot who's trying to help his president save his country, he was made the fool," lawyer Albert Watkins said.

Even if Chansley's request to testify were accepted, it's unlikely that it would absolve the laundry list of charges against him following the insurrection. He is currently being charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Additionally, his charges include parading, demonstrating, and picketing in a Capitol building.

“He felt like he was betrayed by the president,” Watkins added.

It appears as though the loyalties of the pro-Trump supporters who felt emboldened enough to storm the Capitol building did not run too deep.