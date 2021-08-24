A California man was allegedly masturbating behind the wheel, leading to a car crash Monday morning, involving his vehicle and two other cars, Fox-affiliate KMPH reports.

The 31-year-old man crashed his car near the Marketplace at El Paseo shopping center around 10:15 a.m. after he is said to have started pleasuring himself while driving around the city of Fresno. The man then got out of his vehicle, and walked away from the scene of the accident. He was detained after being found by a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy at a nearby restaurant called Dickeys BBQ.

Police said no injuries were reported. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, but was also cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

As part of its 2019 Self-Pleasure Report, the sex toy company Tenga conducted a study where they surveyed 10,000 adults from nine countries about their masturbating habits. Researchers found that six percent of male respondents admitted to pleasuring themselves while driving, compared to two percent of women.