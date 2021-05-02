An elementary school principal in Clewiston, Florida, is under investigation for paddling a student, Fox 4 reports.

In a video obtained by WINK news, Melissa Carter, the principal of Central Elementary School, is seen paddling a six-year-old student in front of their mother, who captured the footage.

The family’s lawyer, Bret Provinsky, said Clewiston police have turned over the investigation to the State Attorney’s Office for the 20th Judicial Circuit. The state attorney’s office is deciding whether they will bring criminal charges against Carter and Cecilia Self, a school clerk who’s featured in the video, according to Fox 4.

Florida is currently one of nineteen states in which school corporal punishment is allowed. According to Fox 4, Florida Statues on corporal punishment do not require schools to get parental consent before they paddle students, though many Florida school districts do send home a waiver asking parents for permission.

“Although I was a proponent of it a long time ago and as a parent, I would probably still be a proponent of it,” Cortney Hinton, a Cape Coral parent and teacher, told Fox 4. “Given the circumstances or situation, as a teacher, I would not.”

“Thirty something years ago, kids had a different approach on life- they didn’t have social media; they weren’t led in different directions because of what’s around them,” Hinton added. “I’m not sure bringing it back, even if we were allowed to bring it back, would make a difference- I don’t think it would.”