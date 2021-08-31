Police say a shooting that saw a Melbourne, Florida barber shop owner pulling the trigger on a customer may have been sparked by the customer (who was wounded, by the way) being upset about a past haircut.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when a masked gunman entered the shop and reportedly pointed his firearm at several people.

The chain of events that immediately preceded it occurred at a small strip mall joint called “New York Hair Barber Shop” at some time around 3:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The masked man was identified by police as 24-year-old Marlon Mascoe.

Mascoe was shot in the hip and also got disarmed and apprehended at the scene of the crime by a combination of the shop’s patrons and employees. He was treated at a nearby medical center.

Authorities say Mascoe’s motive wasn’t robbery, and that it was either because of a past transaction at the establishment, or some other interaction that was previously had there.

“The investigation revealed that it wasn’t related to a robbery. It was actually related to a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with, or an interaction inside the business,” said Melbourne Police Lt. Ryan Schorer.

In addition to getting shot in the hip, Mascoe is facing charges for aggravated assault with a firearm.