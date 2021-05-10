A 12-year-old from New York City died after telling his family that two classmates attacked him, one punching him in the back of the head in exhange for $1.

Romy Vilsaint told medics he was punched in the head after his cousin, who says the boy was attacked at school two days in a row, called police Friday to report the assault on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush. At the time, Vilsaint was conscious but throwing up, and later was brought to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to ABC 7.

Vilsaint told the family member that he was punched by two students at P.S. 361 during dismissal, as police are now investigating his death as suspicious, along with looking into his claims of being bullied.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time,” a spokesperson for NYC schools told ABC 7. “The safety of our young people is our absolute priority and this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and we are providing supports to both the family and school community.”

Vilsaint’s mother is currently in Hati, according to his family, after sending him to the U.S. for a better life. His family says he loved school.



“Romy was only 12 years old and his life was invaluable, worth far more than the $1 dare that cut his life short and left his family searching for answers,” said NYC Councilmember Farah Louis. “This Mother’s Day weekend will be different for the Vilsaint family and his mother miles away in Haiti trying to cope with the loss of her son. This is a tragedy for a family who dreamed of a better life and brighter future for Romy now overwhelmed by grief and anguish. No parent should ever have to wonder whether their child will return safe and sound after school. We need to know more about what happened and how to prevent another family from this unimaginable experience. I am heartbroken by this news and extend my deepest sympathies to the Vilsaint family and the P.S. 361 community.”