A search warrant has been executed at the home of Rudy Giuliani by federal investigators.

Per a report from the Associated Press citing a law enforcement official, the search warrant was executed at Giuliani’s Manhattan home on Wednesday. Additional information on the search was not immediately made public via the AP report.

News of the search arrives as the Department of Justice continues to investigate the reluctant Borat 2 star’s overseas business activities. Per the AP, the investigation “at least partly involves” dealings in Ukraine.

A separate report from the New York Times, meanwhile, added that investigators had seized Giuliani’s electronic devices during a search of the property on Madison Avenue and his office on Park Avenue. In a statement included in that report, a lawyer representing Giuliani—the former NYC mayor who more recently made headlines as Trump’s personal attorney—called the search “legal thuggery.”

Of interest in the investigation by the feds, per the Times, is whether Giuliani engaged in illegal lobbying methods on behalf of Ukrainian officials who were simultaneously assisting him in his effort to gather intel on now-President Joe Biden.

In an unrelated legal move, both Giuliani and Trump were among those named in a recent lawsuit over the fatal Capitol riot. The federal suit—which also named the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups—accused Giuliani and the others of conspiring to incite a violent riot. The NAACP and the civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll filed the suit, which was backed by Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson among other lawmakers.