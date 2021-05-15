Another government employee has vouched for the existence of UFOs.

Former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves told 60 Minutes that he has seen unidentified vessels flying in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach almost every day for two years, starting in 2015. These are the same objects seen in the US Navy video taken close to San Diego, footage that the Pentagon confirmed in mid-April, and Graves believes that they’re a security threat.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

Graves also said that other pilots believe the unidentified aircrafts could be clandestine US technology, technological devices used by the enemy, or something else altogether. “This is a difficult one to explain. You have rotation, you have high altitudes. You have propulsion, right? I don’t know. I don’t know what it is, frankly,” Graves said while watching an unclassified video. “I would say, you know, the highest probability is it’s a threat observation program.” He also said it could very well be tech from Russia or China.

However, these unidentified vessels are more technologically advanced than anything the U.S. has. “Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” former DOD official Luis Elizondo said.

Watch the clip at the top. Graves’ interview is set to air on Sunday.