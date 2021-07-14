A former Houston police officer is facing decades behind bars after he allegedly beat a handcuffed suspect.

According to NBC News, Lucas Vieira was indicted last week on aggravated assault charges stemming from the 2019 arrest of Aundre Howard. The incident took place on July 7, when Houston PD officers pulled Howard over for expired registration. During the traffic stop, officers handcuffed the 34-year-old man and began searching him before he attempted to flee on foot. Body cam footage showed Vieira chasing the suspect while shouting, “Shoot his ass” to a second officer named Thomas Serrano. The cops eventually caught detained Howard and Vieira was seen striking the handcuffed man in the head.

Earlier this year, Howard filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston, alleging police brutality. The suit states Vieira had used handcuffs to beat the plaintiff over the head. It also said Howard had become so fearful that he defecated at the scene, prompting officers to pull down his pants and begin mocking him.

“I’m thankful to be here after I went through what I went through,” Howard said during an April news conference. “People (have) been going through it, so it’s nothing new to me. I’m not even surprised.”

Houston Public Media reported that Howard was initially charged with evading arrest and drug possession, but the charges were ultimately dismissed.

An HPD spokesperson confirmed Vieira was indefinitely suspended back in mid-April and he has taken steps to appeal the decision.

HPD statement on indictment of former officer:#HouNews pic.twitter.com/HZdhkc0waF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2021

“We respect the grand jury’s decision,” the department said. “This case is now in the hands of the courts.”

Vieira faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the assault charges.