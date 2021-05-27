Luis “Lue” Elizondo, former director of the Pentagon’s since-dissolved Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, says officials have made public attempts to discredit him as part of a “disinformation” campaign.

Elizondo, who recently worked alongside blink-182 co-founder Tom DeLonge as part of To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA), detailed the alleged efforts in a 64-page complaint to the agency’s inspector general, as reported by Politico’s Bryan Bender this week.

Daniel Sheehan, Elizondo’s attorney, said his client has spoken out about “certain individuals in the Defense Department” who attacked him and lied about him publicly. In some cases, allegedly, these individuals attempted to interfere with Elizondo’s ability to seek employment elsewhere and threatened his security clearance.

In the complaint, Elizondo alleges he’s been met with a “coordinated” attempt at undermining him in the wake of the release of a collection of UAP (a.k.a. UFO) videos that have spurred sustained global interest for years. Among the actions allegedly taken against Elizondo were press releases from the Pentagon claiming he held no official title within the aforementioned AATIP, despite confirmation, and one senior official telling him he would tell other people he was “crazy.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for Elizondo, as well as the Defense Department, for additional comment.

While Elizondo is believed to no longer be a formal member of TTSA, he’s been quite active in recent months amid near-constant updates on documented UAP encounters ahead of the expected June release of a potentially historic report from intelligence agencies.