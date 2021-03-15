Elon Musk, who was recently made the subject of troll-spurred (and obviously not true) death rumors, has taken on a new title at Tesla.

As listed in the Other Events section of a new SEC filing, the titles of CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zach Kirkhorn have been changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively. The latter, for whatever the hell it’s worth, is indeed a reference to the once-ubiquitous HBO hit Game of Thrones. For the sake of clarity, the filing also notes that Musk and Kirkhorn will simultaneously maintain their CEO and CFO positions.

While it’s not entirely clear what the self-awarded Technoking and Master of Coin distinctions are meant to encompass, Timothy B. Lee of Arc Technica has speculated that Kirkhorn’s title could be a nod to Musk and company’s recent interest in the world of cryptocurrency.

Back in February, Tesla announced a $1.5 billion bitcoin investment, as well as plans to accept cryptocurrency payments in the future.

Per an SEC filing from that month, the company updated its investment policy during the prior month to provide for “greater flexibility” aimed at further diversification and maximization of returns on its cash not required to maintain operating liquidity. A portion of that cash may now be invested in alternative reserve assets including digital assets, gold bullion, gold exchange-traded funds, and more. And more specifically, Tesla—per that same filing—invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the policy.

In this writer’s opinion, it’s also quite possible that Musk is just fucking with everyone by way of the Technoking and Master of Coin titles.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Tesla for additional comment.