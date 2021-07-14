A DoorDash delivery driver might be facing charges after contaminating a Chipotle order meant for a Brooklyn cop.

According to NBC News, the New York City Police Department is investigating a video posted to social media that appeared to show the driver sticking his hands and a note in a meal delivered to a Brooklyn precinct.

The short video clip, which was posted to Facebook on Monday but has since been deleted, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce. The note read “Hope that ---- taste good,” NBC New York reports.

“Ya kno I’m bout to violate the shit out this order 61st precinct,” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned. In the comment section, “So Certified” wrote, “This is a Facebook public announcement, I don’t violate people food like that … that was personal. we at war.”

In response to the incident, DoorDash said in a statement to NBC, “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved.”

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, added in a statement that “the actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account.”

If police find the driver, he could be charged with reckless endangerment, which is a felony, the department said.