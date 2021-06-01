Apparently Donald Trump has not given up hope. And neither has the MyPillow guy.

The former president has reportedly been telling people around him that he expects to be reinstated as president by August, and his close friends have been doing the same. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who covered Trump’s White House extensively, tweeted the news about Trump’s pipe dream Tuesday morning.

“Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” Haberman tweeted.

Haberman’s tweet came in response to a video shared by CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, featuring interviews with Trump loyalists who are looking for Trump to return as president, possibly in a Myanmar-style coup.

“It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA,” Haberman continued in her thread. “But he is not putting out statements about the ‘audits’ in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

Haberman was referring to Trump being “laser focused” on election audits, in hopes of maybe still overturning states he lost in.

As Insider puts it, the theory that Trump will be back in office—which is backed up by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell—has “no basis under the Constitution or any legitimate legal framework.” Lindell also claims he will present evidence to the Supreme Court in August that would inspire them to overturn the election results.