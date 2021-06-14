On Friday, the daughter of Nemesio Oseguera, an alleged Mexican drug lord, was given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence under the Kingpin Act, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The act allows the U.S. Treasury Department to designate companies as providing aid to drug traffickers (often through money laundering) and makes it illegal for Americans to have financial deals with those companies.

ABC News reports that Oseguera goes by “El Mencho,” and that he’s believed to be the head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. He remains a fugitive and the government has offered $10 million for info that could lead to him being arrested, making it one of the largest such awards ever offered.

His 34-year-old daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, is a dual citizen of both Mexico and the U.S. She was reportedly listed as an owner/executive of a number of businesses deemed to be providing aid to narcotics traffickers. She was arrested in 2020 while traveling to Washington D.C. for the trial of her brother (more on that in a second) and has been jailed for the past 15 months. She previously pleaded guilty to the charges against her on March 12, and was sentenced last week during a hearing in Washington.

Her brother Ruben is also facing a prison sentence of at least 15 years if convicted on weapons charges and conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth. He has pleaded not guilty.