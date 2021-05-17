Damon Weaver, who interviewed President Barack Obama in 2009 when he was just 11 years old, has died at age 23.

The Palm Beach Post reports that his death was confirmed by his sister Candace Hardy. She said Damon’s death was from natural causes, and he passed away on May 1.

“He was loved by everyone," said Hardy. "No matter if it was a stranger, his mom or a family member, he was just a ball of light with so much energy. He was always positive, always had a smile on a face and he was always a joy to be around. He left an impact on a lot of people.”

Weaver’s charming conversation with Obama ranged from discussion on education in the United States to more straightforward questions regarding what it’s like to be president.

“When I interviewed Vice President Joe Biden he became my homeboy, now that I interviewed you, would you like to become my homeboy?” he asked near the end of the talk, to which Obama instantly responded, “Absolutely.”

Prior to his interview with Obama, Damon Weaver had made a name for himself through interviews with the likes of Joe Biden, Dwyane Wade, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Oprah Winfrey, among others. His sit-down with Obama was his dream interview, with his sister noting it was a “life-changing” experience for him.

"He was just a nice person, genuine, very intelligent," she added about her brother. "Very outspoken, outgoing. He never said no to anybody. He was very helpful."

Weaver earned a scholarship to Albany State University in Georgia after graduating from the Royal Palm Beach High School. He had expressed his desire to get into sports journalism and cover the NFL.

RIP.