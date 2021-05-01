Jim Acosta didn’t bite his tongue.

During Saturday’s broadcast of CNN Newsroom, the weekend anchor delivered a segment about the dangers of misinformation propagated by news outlets like Fox News. Acosta pointed to a since-retracted New York Post article that initially claimed migrant children were given copies of Kamala Harris’ picture book, Superheroes Are Everywhere. Shortly after an official debunked the report, journalist Laura Italiano announced her resignation from the Post, claiming she was “ordered to write” the bogus story; However, by that time, several news organizations, including Fox News, had already presented the report as fact.

“That tale from the border didn’t just border on BS, this was USDA Grade-A bullshit,” Acosta said Saturday. “And the reporter who wrote the story resigned, claiming she was forced to make it up. But the damage was done, pumped out over the airwaves at the bullshit factory also known as Fox News.”

It’s worth noting Fox News later acknowledged the New York Post’s inaccurate reporting, citing a fact-check by the Washington Post.

Acosta, who was CNN’s chief White House correspondent during the Trump administration, later touched on the events of Jan. 6, suggesting the deadly Capitol riots were due to the lies about election fraud.

“Now you may want to laugh this off, as the old saying goes, while the truth is still lacing up its boots but the lies these days are moving at the speed of light while spreading so much darkness,” he said. “Remember, lies, big lies can have terrible consequences. Just four months ago we all witnessed the fallout about the ‘Big Lie’ about the election … and it should’ve served as an a lesson on how lives can kill. They travel at the speed of light and spread too much darkness.”

You can check out a clip of Acosta’s comments above.