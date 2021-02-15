Despite still being an invite-only network at the time of this writing, you’ve surely heard a lot about the Clubhouse app in recent months.

Since its iOS launch in April 2020, the audio-based app from Alpha Exploration Co. has quickly amassed the sort of feverish popularity that often takes much longer for a fresh service to achieve.

More recently, even more heads were turned with the announcement of an impending Clubhouse-conducted chat between mutual admirers Elon Musk and Kanye West.

In the event that you’ve been asleep at the wheel over the past few months, we’ve put together a condensed rundown of the ins and outs of the Clubhouse experience below, as well as taken a look at what could be ahead for the service in the near future.