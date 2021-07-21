Clubhouse has opened its doors to everyone.

More than a year after launching on iOS (and later on Android), the audio-streaming app officially exited the beta phase and is no longer using its signature invite-only system. The team behind Clubhouse announced the news in a blog post Tuesday, explaining what users can expect in the platform’s next chapter.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth wrote. “By adding people in waves [...] we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and (mostly 😬 ) keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled. But we’ve always wanted Clubhouse to be open. Everyone in the world should have access to meaningful conversations. And the best rooms on Clubhouse are the ones where you meet people from far outside your social circle, with very different views and lived experiences, who change your perspective on the world.”

Those who were on the Clubhouse waitlist will reportedly be added to the platform in the upcoming weeks, while new users could automatically sign up starting Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The change will allow users to post a link to the clubs on their social media accounts, giving their followers the chance to join their conversations.

Davidson and Seth went on to highlight some of Clubhouse’s biggest achievements over the past year. They noted the number of daily Clubhouse rooms increased from 50,000 to about half a million, and approximately 10 million people have joined the community since mid-May of this year. The app has received co-signs from high-profile figures like Kanye West, Elon Musk, Oprah, Chris Rock, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“We suspect there will be many more ups and downs as we scale, and competition from the large networks will be fierce,” Davidson and Seth continued. “But we believe the future is created by optimists, and we’re excited to build something new on the Internet — a place based on human connection and lively conversations, where you always feel welcome and free to be yourself.”

In addition to going public, Clubhouse announced the app received a new logo and website design.

You can download Clubhouse now on iOS or Android.