California might make take-out cocktails a part of every day life.

The state assembly is considering a bill this week that would implement to-go drinks permanently as part of a package to help struggling businesses come out of the pandemic. If the assembly agrees on the bill, it will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature into law. Throughout the course of the pandemic, businesses also needed to provide food in addition to alcoholic beverages, but this provision would not be required under the new bill. Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) introduced the bill as a “must” in order to help businesses survive.

“If allowing restaurants to sell carry-out cocktails helps keep their doors open, we must do it,” the Democrat said in a statement. “This is about preserving jobs and getting our economy back on track.”

30 different states embraced to-go cocktails throughout the course of the pandemic, many of which have since gone on to make the practice permanent. Los Angeles County is also set to resume indoor dining later this week as cases begin to plummet around the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently confirmed that vaccinated people need not wear masks outdoors anymore and said the U.S. will be about “as close to back to normal as we can” by next year. This appears to be good news for some, especially for kids who wish to return to school in the fall, as Pfizer was recently authorized for use in 12-to-15-year-olds. Additionally, it seems Pfizer and Moderna offer more protection than expected with studies showing that the two vaccines might actually help prevent other pandemics down the line.